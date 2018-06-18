Betws yn Rhos

Today,
High of 20°
Low of 17°
Tuesday 2 August,Tue 2nd
Wednesday 3 August,Wed 3rd
Low of 13°
Thursday 4 August,Thu 4th
High of 17°
Low of 11°
Friday 5 August,Fri 5th
Photos reveal bygone way of life on peninsula
'I've taught my mum some things about finance'
Reality TV star Jasmine Burkitt dies aged 28
Stereophonics praise Sir Tom Jones for support
How hot is it where you are?
Anti-vaxxer guilty of Covid jab centres vandalism
OS map spellings of Welsh place names causes anger
Hedd Wyn memorial vandalised for second time
Man, 85, had 15-hour ambulance wait after fall
Three arrested after cricket club arson attack
Hundreds of rat-eating snakes living in Wales
Swimmers protest against parking charge hike
BBC Sport to show Wheelchair Challenge Cup final
Two men arrested on modern slavery charges
Man died after scan left on desk for six days
Mountain path covered in human faeces, says guide
Nurses and teachers angry at MP's drink comments
Honest footballer, 12, earns sportsmanship praise. Video, 00:01:13Honest footballer, 12, earns sportsmanship praise
PCSO admits making indecent images of children
Swans crash into ambulance in 'freak accident'
I'm A Celebrity castle village green status row