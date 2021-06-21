Dundrennan

Today,
High of 17°
Low of 16°
Tuesday 2 August,Tue 2nd
High of 20°
Low of 15°
Wednesday 3 August,Wed 3rd
Low of 11°
Thursday 4 August,Thu 4th
High of 16°
Low of 9°
Friday 5 August,Fri 5th
Boy, 15, airlifted to hospital after quad bike crash
In pictures: British road cycling championships
Ghost town and rock art in archaeologists' sights
From the Arctic to flying the flag for Selkirk
Viking-age treasure exhibition sets visitor record
Scotland's worst bathing waters risk losing status
Royals feed penguins during Jubilee celebrations
Beacons light up Scotland for Queen's Jubilee
Route repairs planned before cycling stars' visit