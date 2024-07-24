Tonight,
Low
Low of 16°
Tuesday 2 August,Tue 2nd
High of 27°
Low of 17°
Wednesday 3 August,Wed 3rd
High of 26°
Low of 14°
Thursday 4 August,Thu 4th
Low of 13°
Friday 5 August,Fri 5th
High of 24°
Low of 11°
Crawley sign Arsenal defender Ogungbo on loan
Surrey and England all-rounder Overton sidelined
Refuse workers in parts of Surrey begin strike
Photos reveal bygone way of life on peninsula
Carlisle United 1-0 Crawley Town
Crawley sign Brentford goalkeeper Balcombe on loan
'Offensive' WhatsApp chat PC says he was exemplary
Crawley sign Brighton midfielder Jenks on loan
Superb Roach sets up Surrey victory over Bears
Military water bombing used to fight wildfires. Video, 00:01:00Military water bombing used to fight wildfires
PC 'shared rape fantasy on WhatsApp' with Couzens
South east MPs call for fair levelling up policy
Ex-Crawley boss Yems to face FA racism charges
Airfield housing development consultation delayed
Bears put Surrey's unbeaten record under threat
Transport Committee chair criticises rail strikes
Consultation over Gatwick road changes to end
Pope hits 65 as Surrey edge lead over Warwickshire
Roads reopen around Surrey grassland fire
Swan census concludes after heatwave
Refuse workers in parts of Surrey set to strike
Road closures around Surrey grassland fire
Surrey bowlers edge first day against Warwickshire
Firefighters to stay overnight at Surrey fire site