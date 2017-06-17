Today,
High of 19°
Low of 14°
Tuesday 2 August,Tue 2nd
High of 22°
Wednesday 3 August,Wed 3rd
Low of 9°
Thursday 4 August,Thu 4th
High of 17°
Low of 8°
Friday 5 August,Fri 5th
Gamekeeper who kept photos of fighting dogs jailed
Serial rapist tightened noose around woman's neck
Scriptorium opens new chapter at Arbroath Abbey
How hot is it where you are?
Your pictures of Scotland
'Storm Arwen left us isolated and vulnerable'
Beacons light up Scotland for Queen's Jubilee
Hare courser was trying to relive youth, court told