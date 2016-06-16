Tonight,
Low
Low of 17°
Tuesday 2 August,Tue 2nd
High of 21°
Low of 13°
Wednesday 3 August,Wed 3rd
High of 16°
Low of 11°
Thursday 4 August,Thu 4th
High of 15°
Low of 9°
Friday 5 August,Fri 5th
Residents return home after security alert
Regulator says care home closure 'quite unusual'
Care home to close over 'serious concerns'
Camera captures curlew chicks on Antrim hills. Video, 00:01:54Camera captures curlew chicks on Antrim hills
BBC will not resume live Twelfth coverage
Ukrainian refugees 'so grateful' to be in NI