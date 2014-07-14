Swansea Airport

Today,
High of 19°
Low of 17°
Wednesday 3 August,Wed 3rd
High of 20°
Low of 13°
Thursday 4 August,Thu 4th
Low of 10°
Friday 5 August,Fri 5th
Saturday 6 August,Sat 6th
Low of 12°
Notts hold out for draw against Glamorgan
Van driver on M4 with missing tyres blames Covid
Baby oysters move from maternity ward to nursery
Man arrested after driving van with tyres missing
Leach career-best puts Worcs on top against Glam
Barnard & Leach put Worcs on top against Glamorgan
Winning photo celebrates Muslims' Wales connection
Five people and dog rescued from sinking boat
How hot is it where you are?
Phone mast can now run off wind and solar energy. Video, 00:00:52Phone mast can now run off wind and solar energy
Rapper jailed after petrol bombing wrong house
Driver gets sinking feeling as tide floods 4x4
Tributes to teens killed in petrol station crash
Two 19-year-olds killed in petrol station crash
Are pupils ready to take exams once more?
Woman gets stuck in quarry trying to rescue sheep
Murdered woman is named as police release two men
Two men arrested following woman's death
'Our diverse society should show in our leadership' Video, 00:01:59'Our diverse society should show in our leadership'
Restaurants and pubs blacklist no-show customers
Anger as 999 phone damaged during hoax callout
Trapped man rescued from sea cave
Motorcyclist air-lifted to hospital after crash
Surfers swept away in rip current rescued