Mynyddislwyn

Tonight,
Low
Low of 17°
Tuesday 2 August,Tue 2nd
High of 19°
Low of 16°
Wednesday 3 August,Wed 3rd
High of 22°
Low of 12°
Thursday 4 August,Thu 4th
High of 20°
Low of 9°
Friday 5 August,Fri 5th
High of 21°
Grandmother and granddaughter killed in crash
Teen killed when car she was passenger in crashes
Two women die and boy, 3, injured after crash
Acrobat seriously hurt as circus stunt goes wrong
Police warning over fuel protest blocking motorway
Touring rugby team left training in socks
Are high school proms too expensive as bills rise?
Arrest in Pakistan over 1995 market murder in Wales
Climate change could be as bad as Covid warning
How hot is it where you are?
Phone mast can now run off wind and solar energy. Video, 00:00:52Phone mast can now run off wind and solar energy
Ambulance vandalised as crew tend to patient
Falklands: Soldiers' last days at war
Military vehicle project woes 'worrying workers'
‘It’s about the badge and each other’ Video, 00:00:33‘It’s about the badge and each other’
Pair jailed for dog attack that killed boy, 10
'The thought of the way my son died haunts me'
Ice cream man puts lolly sales on ice over costs
'Heartbreak' as fire rips through bowls club
Boy, 4, killed riding mini-motorbike, inquest told
Vegan refugee struggling to find a home
Teenage girl in hospital after being hit by car
Call to charge supermarkets over dumped trolleys
The people sharing mental health stories on TikTok