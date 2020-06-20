Today,
High of 19°
Low of 17°
Tuesday 2 August,Tue 2nd
Wednesday 3 August,Wed 3rd
High of 20°
Low of 13°
Thursday 4 August,Thu 4th
Low of 10°
Friday 5 August,Fri 5th
Low of 9°
Farmer's pain at loss of herd of 500 cattle to TB
How hot is it where you are?
Phone mast can now run off wind and solar energy. Video, 00:00:52Phone mast can now run off wind and solar energy
Bronze Age axes and spears declared treasure
Family's anger over 92-year-old's hospital care
Half-century old male voice choir to disband. Video, 00:02:07Half-century old male voice choir to disband
Swansong for male voice choir after 50 years
How baton twirling hunt changed one woman's life
Teachers to get extra mental health support
Cow killed by police after escaping from abattoir