Derrykeighan

Today,
High of 18°
Low of 17°
Tuesday 2 August,Tue 2nd
High of 22°
Low of 14°
Wednesday 3 August,Wed 3rd
High of 17°
Low of 11°
Thursday 4 August,Thu 4th
High of 16°
Low of 10°
Friday 5 August,Fri 5th
Residents return home after security alert
Regulator says care home closure 'quite unusual'
Care home to close over 'serious concerns'
Camera captures curlew chicks on Antrim hills. Video, 00:01:54Camera captures curlew chicks on Antrim hills
BBC will not resume live Twelfth coverage
Man shot twice in leg and beaten by masked gang
Ukrainian refugees 'so grateful' to be in NI