Today,
High of 20°
Low of 17°
Tuesday 2 August,Tue 2nd
Low of 15°
Wednesday 3 August,Wed 3rd
High of 21°
Low of 12°
Thursday 4 August,Thu 4th
High of 17°
Low of 9°
Friday 5 August,Fri 5th
High of 18°
Poacher pays just £1 of £61,000 ordered by court
Helicopter sent to pick up tenor to save opera
Pedestrian seriously injured in crash on crossing
Pride over deaf teaching assistant's landmark job. Video, 00:01:40Pride over deaf teaching assistant's landmark job
Deaf teaching assistant's pride at landmark job
Ceremony held for Wales' Falklands War veterans
How hot is it where you are?
Phone mast can now run off wind and solar energy. Video, 00:00:52Phone mast can now run off wind and solar energy
Falklands: Soldiers' last days at war
Horrors and heroism on the Falklands front line
Ukrainian flag torn down leaving village in shock