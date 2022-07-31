Today,
High of 22°
Low of 18°
Tuesday 2 August,Tue 2nd
High of 21°
Low of 17°
Wednesday 3 August,Wed 3rd
Low of 13°
Thursday 4 August,Thu 4th
High of 17°
Low of 10°
Friday 5 August,Fri 5th
High of 18°
The Wanted star's mum leads fans in tribute walk
Wigan kick off with a point against 10-man Preston
Ex-champion, 92, completes 300th parkrun
Impressionist appears as Les Dawson at festival. Video, 00:01:01Impressionist appears as Les Dawson at festival
Teenage girl injured in drive-by shooting
Police arrest 56 and seize guns in town raids
Cycle path on disused rail route considered
School where pupils attacked rated inadequate
Fan gets footballer's tattoo days before transfer
French and Marshall star as Wigan beat Hull KR
Three men charged over church paving stone thefts
Doctors aim to break barriers stopping smear tests. Video, 00:01:45Doctors aim to break barriers stopping smear tests
High-tech 'Atom Valley' plans set to be approved
Capped bus fare plan not signed off yet - mayor
Games mascot designer excited to see him in action
Three children critical after derelict pub fire
New £93m campus set to open its doors in September
More human remains found at mill after fire
Troubled force making great strides - police chief
Grants given to celebrate working class histories
Ex-council boss proud of Commonwealth Games legacy
Plan unveiled for viaduct bridge to join boroughs
Eurovision winner backs Manchester to host contest
Bus firm loses appeal against public control ruling