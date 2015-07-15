Tonight,
Low
Low of 15°
Tuesday 2 August,Tue 2nd
High of 21°
Low of 14°
Wednesday 3 August,Wed 3rd
High of 18°
Low of 11°
Thursday 4 August,Thu 4th
High of 17°
Low of 9°
Friday 5 August,Fri 5th
Low of 10°
New space rocket facility opens in Cumbernauld
Four-year-old boy drowns on holiday in Mauritius
OAP dies and two men badly injured in house fire
How hot is it where you are?
Calf fare: Young bull caught on CCTV at station
Man seriously injured after being hit by bin lorry
Clyde to leave Broadwood & groundshare at Hamilton
Missing mother's family informed of body find