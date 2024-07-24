Tonight,
Low
Low of 17°
Tuesday 2 August,Tue 2nd
High of 19°
Low of 15°
Wednesday 3 August,Wed 3rd
High of 18°
Low of 13°
Thursday 4 August,Thu 4th
High of 17°
Low of 11°
Friday 5 August,Fri 5th
Low of 12°
Six child paddleboarders rescued by dinghy 'hero'
Police probe death of young osprey found on beach
Why are more men passing driving tests than women?
Council to increase private care home funding
How hot is it where you are?
Carer struck off for Alzheimer's patient theft
OS map spellings of Welsh place names causes anger
Hedd Wyn memorial vandalised for second time
Plaid's Wigley to retire from House of Lords
Road crashes near lake prompt review
'I don't know what will happen next for my family' Video, 00:01:55'I don't know what will happen next for my family'