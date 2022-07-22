Today,
High of 19°
Low of 17°
Tuesday 2 August,Tue 2nd
Wednesday 3 August,Wed 3rd
High of 20°
Low of 12°
Thursday 4 August,Thu 4th
Low of 10°
Friday 5 August,Fri 5th
Call for LGBTQ+ books in Welsh language studies
Arrest after woman seriously hurt in crash
Meet the school dogs that help pupils relax. Video, 00:02:58Meet the school dogs that help pupils relax
School uses dogs to help support pupils in class
Farmer's pain at loss of herd of 500 cattle to TB
How hot is it where you are?
Phone mast can now run off wind and solar energy. Video, 00:00:52Phone mast can now run off wind and solar energy
New lessons 'exciting but a challenge' for schools
Seal seen 'chilling out' on inflatable dinghy
Big Ben experts called in to restore clock
TikTok better on periods than schools - teens
Amateur rugby player's family warn of dementia risk
'No doubt Dad's dementia was caused by rugby' Video, 00:02:43'No doubt Dad's dementia was caused by rugby'
Teachers to get extra mental health support