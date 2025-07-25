Littleworth

Tonight,
Low
Low of 18°
Tuesday 2 August,Tue 2nd
High of 24°
Wednesday 3 August,Wed 3rd
High of 25°
Low of 12°
Thursday 4 August,Thu 4th
High of 22°
Low of 10°
Friday 5 August,Fri 5th
Low of 9°
One-Day Cup - the alternative to The Hundred
Beds shut after fire at mental health unit
Summer of sport to increase air ambulance demand
South Africa in England & Ireland 2022
Plea for 'closure' 13 years after man's murder
Hose to leave Bears for Pears on three-year deal
Games kit made last-minute after Nigeria let down
Former pub site rejected as care home
Dal inspires Derbyshire to beat Worcestershire
Council complaints fall across West Midlands
Dal & Aitchison steer Derbys towards win at Worcs
Jasper Carrott art mistakenly sold by charity shop
Worcestershire plan for change of structure
Work begins at multimillion-pound redevelopment
Kashif signs Worcestershire deal until 2024
Dal and Madsen help Derbyshire rescue at Worcester
Concerns over racecourse live music bid
South Africa women in England 2022
Wickets tumble between Worcs and Derbys
Lickey Hills fire 'probably caused by barbecue'
Water safety events focus on canals
Baton rides steam train as Queen's relay continues
Ex-footballer in fundraising vow after Tour exit
Brine baths to return as hotel plans approved