Today,
High of 23°
Low of 18°
Tuesday 2 August,Tue 2nd
High of 21°
Low of 17°
Wednesday 3 August,Wed 3rd
Low of 13°
Thursday 4 August,Thu 4th
High of 17°
Low of 11°
Friday 5 August,Fri 5th
Speed limit to be lowered to 20mph in Wales
Liverpool's Beck in Portuguese loan move
Inspection after recycling centre fire
Fowler takes over as Flint Town United boss
How hot is it where you are?
Cold food key to meeting free school meal pledge?
Man, 27, dies after spraining ankle walking dog
Queen's jubilee beacons lit across Wales
Dad and 13-year-old daughter killed in car crash
Gladiators winner replaces refugee's skateboard
Two people die and three critical after crash
Nurses and teachers angry at MP's drink comments
Funding of £9m to give unpaid carers a break
Actor Sir Jonathan Pryce receives knighthood. Video, 00:01:09Actor Sir Jonathan Pryce receives knighthood
Police appeal for marshland fire witnesses
Marshland will take years to recover after fire
Three teenage boys bailed over marshland fire
Three boys arrested over marshland fire
Firefighters tackle grass fires across Wales
Marshland fire may have been started deliberately
Children's pandemic stamps given Royal approval
Drakeford urges visa-free entry for Ukrainians