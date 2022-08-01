Today,
High of 23°
Low of 17°
Tuesday 2 August,Tue 2nd
Wednesday 3 August,Wed 3rd
Low of 13°
Thursday 4 August,Thu 4th
High of 19°
Low of 10°
Friday 5 August,Fri 5th
Cows halt rush-hour traffic on M1
Tattersall to take over as Yorkshire captain
Sheffield Wednesday 3-3 Portsmouth
Man handed life sentence for wife's murder
More jail for pervert snared by DNA decades on
Yorkshire sign Kent seamer Milnes
Missing teenager found 'safe and well'
Ex-PC admits misconduct over sex with abuse victim
Weekend closures for M1 junctions and major road
Yorkshire captain Patterson to leave club
Harry Gration's widow 'awe-struck' over tributes
Hants beat Yorkshire by seven wickets at Scarborough
Boy bailed after girl, 13, stabbed in park attack
Hillsborough report work ongoing - police watchdog
Footballer's pitch invasion assault charge dropped
Hampshire face challenging chase at Scarborough
Rail plans should be reconsidered - MPs
Swedish football fans caught up in rail strike
Attempted murder arrest after girl stabbed in park
In pictures: England fans gather in Sheffield to watch Euro 2022 semi-final
Polar bear introduction goes 'chuffing' well
Thompson takes five but Hampshire edge the lead
Sheffield makes Eurovision Ukraine solidarity bid
Mayor wants more government help on airport plan