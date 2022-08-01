Bloomsbury

Today,
High of 26°
Low of 18°
Tuesday 2 August,Tue 2nd
High of 27°
Wednesday 3 August,Wed 3rd
High of 28°
Low of 17°
Thursday 4 August,Thu 4th
Low of 14°
Friday 5 August,Fri 5th
High of 24°
Low of 12°
‘London is a breeding ground for harassment’ Video, 00:02:28‘London is a breeding ground for harassment’
Calls for bystanders to report sexual harassment
In pictures: Fans celebrate historic England win
South Africa in England & Ireland 2022
Union rejects unofficial strike action claims
Government seeks urgent High Court review for Archie
Police concern for student nurse missing for weeks
Murder charge after woman 'fell from height'
'I look at her and know she's growing because of me' Video, 00:01:35'I look at her and know she's growing because of me'
'Mum was embarrassed about her WW2 bravery medal'
Archie's parents appeal to Health Secretary
Greggs fails in bid for 24-hour London licence
Arsenal agree loan deal for Tavares with Marseille
Hospitals' systems hit by 'ludicrous' heatwave
Girl's hospital drawings chosen for exhibition
Olympic village: From athletes' digs to shiny town
UN request for Archie life-support to continue
Council liable for five Grenfell deaths - judge
'Offensive' WhatsApp chat PC says he was exemplary
Man killed in Wood Green shooting named
How did Archie Battersbee's case end up in court?
New homes may be delayed by power grid capacity
Three men charged with murder after fatal assault
Police concern over planned 24-hour Greggs store