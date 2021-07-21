Tonight,
Low
Low of 15°
Tuesday 2 August,Tue 2nd
High of 19°
Wednesday 3 August,Wed 3rd
High of 18°
Low of 12°
Thursday 4 August,Thu 4th
High of 17°
Low of 11°
Friday 5 August,Fri 5th
Café owner must remove seating on Laxey promenade
Great Laxey Wheel should be turning by September
Extra cash approved for Manx sewage project
Covid vaccination bus set to be launched
Queen's baton tour of Isle of Man begins
Extra £16m needed for regional sewage treatment
Call for people to return crutches amid shortage
Laxey Wheel repairs will 'last for decades'
Firefighters tackle Groudle Glen gorse blaze
New Laxey river defences to 'ease flooding fears'
Sea swimmer not guilty of Covid law breach
More students sent home over staff sickness