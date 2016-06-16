Letterston

Tonight,
Low
Low of 17°
Tuesday 2 August,Tue 2nd
High of 19°
Low of 15°
Wednesday 3 August,Wed 3rd
High of 20°
Low of 12°
Thursday 4 August,Thu 4th
High of 17°
Low of 9°
Friday 5 August,Fri 5th
High of 18°
How hot is it where you are?
Phone mast can now run off wind and solar energy. Video, 00:00:52Phone mast can now run off wind and solar energy
Two cats die in spate of air gun shootings
Farmers' anger over council's eat less meat email
Wool mill ownership transferred to staff
Travel hold-ups as Easter getaway starts
Ferry route suspended after ship plugs P&O gap