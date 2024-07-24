Bettisfield

Stone to celebrate children's rights landmark
Man completes e-bike fundraising challenge
Water company apologises for village shortages
How hot is it where you are?
Fatal crash victim recently became father again
Hospital revamp work 'to start in 2023'
Van driver killed in crash
Walking football helping players' mental health
Dad gets tattoo of daughter's large birthmark. Video, 00:00:32Dad gets tattoo of daughter's large birthmark
Dad gets tattoo of daughter's large birthmark
Village set for new homes despite flood concerns
'They are completely shell-shocked' Video, 00:00:56'They are completely shell-shocked'