Today,
High of 24°
Low of 17°
Tuesday 2 August,Tue 2nd
High of 22°
Wednesday 3 August,Wed 3rd
Low of 12°
Thursday 4 August,Thu 4th
High of 21°
Low of 9°
Friday 5 August,Fri 5th
Police warning over fuel protest blocking motorway
Touring rugby team left training in socks
How hot is it where you are?
Phone mast can now run off wind and solar energy. Video, 00:00:52Phone mast can now run off wind and solar energy
Tributes to cyclist killed in crash with van
Man arrested after cyclist dies in crash
My hopes to host refugees delayed by UK government