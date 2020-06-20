Pen-y-bont

Today,
High of 20°
Low of 15°
Wednesday 3 August,Wed 3rd
Low of 12°
Thursday 4 August,Thu 4th
High of 17°
Low of 9°
Friday 5 August,Fri 5th
High of 18°
Low of 10°
Saturday 6 August,Sat 6th
High of 19°
Low of 11°
Stag do stabbing victim recovering after sixth op
Farmer's pain at loss of herd of 500 cattle to TB
Chip shop owner acquitted of wife's murder dies
How hot is it where you are?
Phone mast can now run off wind and solar energy. Video, 00:00:52Phone mast can now run off wind and solar energy
Doctor drives to Ukraine to fix shelled ambulance