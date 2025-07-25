Stoke Golding

Today,
High of 24°
Low of 17°
Wednesday 3 August,Wed 3rd
High of 25°
Low of 13°
Thursday 4 August,Thu 4th
High of 21°
Low of 10°
Friday 5 August,Fri 5th
High of 20°
Low of 9°
Saturday 6 August,Sat 6th
Low of 11°
Flaws in watchdog's probe of Tasered man's death
Man hit with baseball bat outside pub
More disruption for region's rail travellers
Woman's killing 'culmination of violent incidents'
Man jailed for killing woman, 84, at her home
Roads around schools to shut for safety trial
Three left with 'significant' injuries after crash
Ancient fossil is earliest known animal predator
British man feared dead after saving son in Italy
Boohoo pledges not to digitally alter bodies
Northeast hits treble for Glamorgan against Leics
Walker enjoys Foxes debut against Glamorgan
Crowds line Warwickshire streets for baton relay
Tributes paid to barbershop owner killed in crash
Mulder ton puts Leics on top against Glamorgan
Travel disruption continues after heatwave
Fire service declares major incident across county
Record high temperature recorded in Derbyshire
Heatwave brings disruption to schools and rail
Earlier bin collections to temper heatwave impact
In pictures: Buck Moon rises over England
Warning over hospital's emergency care
Boy, 17, charged with canal towpath rape
Green push sees 100,000 trees planted in county