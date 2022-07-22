Today,
High of 23°
Low of 18°
Tuesday 2 August,Tue 2nd
High of 26°
Wednesday 3 August,Wed 3rd
Low of 14°
Thursday 4 August,Thu 4th
Low of 11°
Friday 5 August,Fri 5th
High of 22°
Low of 10°
Residents had no water for 'over a day'
Fire destroys eight vehicles parked outside flats
We must be robust to drought, says water company
Warning over hospital's emergency care
MP in tears during massacre anniversary debate
Queen's Baton Relay to tour through Leicester
New crisis cafes to open in counties
Bid for hundreds more EV charging points
Fuel thieves drill hole in charity's van
Peregrine falcon nest disrupts pylon repairs
'How we brought big Pride to the smallest county'
YouTuber allowed to build tunnel under garden
How do you bring back a burned-out pub?
How hot is it where you are?
Strawberry super Moon seen across the East Midlands
Family's hopes for US brain tumour treatment trial
Lorry fire prompts closure of major route
Medical practice 'still not providing safe care'
Consultation launched over proposed solar farm
Woman arrested after two people die in car crash
Lorry driver says sneezing fit led to fatal crash
Meeting held over proposed giant solar farm
Foggy morning captured by photographers
Clear skies offer great view of Worm Moon