Tonight,
Low
Low of 17°
Tuesday 2 August,Tue 2nd
High of 19°
Low of 16°
Wednesday 3 August,Wed 3rd
High of 20°
Low of 12°
Thursday 4 August,Thu 4th
High of 18°
Low of 9°
Friday 5 August,Fri 5th
How hot is it where you are?
Phone mast can now run off wind and solar energy. Video, 00:00:52Phone mast can now run off wind and solar energy
China-linked takeover of Welsh firm 'abandoned'
Bronze Age axes and spears declared treasure
Second security probe of small Welsh firm takeover
How baton twirling hunt changed one woman's life
TikTok better on periods than schools - teens
Snapchat drink driver jailed for pal's crash death
Driver drank at wheel before fatal crash. Video, 00:00:57Driver drank at wheel before fatal crash
Crews stretched by 'burn season' deliberate fires
Teachers to get extra mental health support
Cow killed by police after escaping from abattoir