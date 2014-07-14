Blaengwrach

Today,
High of 21°
Low of 17°
Tuesday 2 August,Tue 2nd
High of 19°
Low of 16°
Wednesday 3 August,Wed 3rd
High of 20°
Low of 11°
Thursday 4 August,Thu 4th
Low of 8°
Friday 5 August,Fri 5th
Notts hold out for draw against Glamorgan
Extinction Rebellion end coal mine occupation
Leach career-best puts Worcs on top against Glam
Barnard & Leach put Worcs on top against Glamorgan
How hot is it where you are?
Phone mast can now run off wind and solar energy. Video, 00:00:52Phone mast can now run off wind and solar energy
Gorge walker suffers spinal injury in fall