Today,
High of 19°
Low of 15°
Tuesday 2 August,Tue 2nd
High of 21°
Wednesday 3 August,Wed 3rd
Low of 11°
Thursday 4 August,Thu 4th
High of 18°
Low of 8°
Friday 5 August,Fri 5th
Low of 9°
Health board strives to avoid cancelling surgery
Extreme hospital pressures see surgery cancelled
Treatment pledge over cancer drugs service switch
Covid outbreaks halt hospital admissions
River Tweed trail lands £3m funding support
Covid case rise sees public health board meeting plan dropped
Talks ongoing over Borders Railway extension
Scots author wins Sir Walter Scott fiction prize
Borders Book Festival returns to traditional home
From the Arctic to flying the flag for Selkirk
Third leader in six months takes council helm
New school project gets the green light
Borders Book Festival full line-up revealed
Refurbished Roman museum gets royal approval
Walter Scott book prize shortlist announced
Founder of rugby sevens honoured in the Borders