Today,
High of 20°
Low of 17°
Tuesday 2 August,Tue 2nd
Low of 15°
Wednesday 3 August,Wed 3rd
Low of 12°
Thursday 4 August,Thu 4th
High of 17°
Low of 9°
Friday 5 August,Fri 5th
High of 18°
Pride over deaf teaching assistant's landmark job. Video, 00:01:40Pride over deaf teaching assistant's landmark job
Farmer's pain at loss of herd of 500 cattle to TB
Deaf teaching assistant's pride at landmark job
How hot is it where you are?
Phone mast can now run off wind and solar energy. Video, 00:00:52Phone mast can now run off wind and solar energy
Ukrainian flag torn down leaving village in shock