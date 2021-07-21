Today,
High of 19°
Low of 15°
Tuesday 2 August,Tue 2nd
High of 20°
Low of 14°
Wednesday 3 August,Wed 3rd
High of 17°
Low of 9°
Thursday 4 August,Thu 4th
High of 16°
Friday 5 August,Fri 5th
River death teenager was 'funny and beautiful'
Boss's safety failings led to cherry picker death
Your pictures of Scotland
Alpaca brought up like baby 'thinks I'm her mum'
Annie the alpaca is BBC radio programme guest. Video, 00:00:44Annie the alpaca is BBC radio programme guest
In Pictures: Sea lions move into new home
Scots vow to sign up for Homes for Ukraine scheme