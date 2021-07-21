Ardeer Square

Today,
High of 17°
Low of 15°
Tuesday 2 August,Tue 2nd
High of 18°
Wednesday 3 August,Wed 3rd
Low of 11°
Thursday 4 August,Thu 4th
High of 16°
Low of 10°
Friday 5 August,Fri 5th
Bird poo pollution posters challenged by experts
Call to protect fascinating abandoned haven
Teen charged over beach attack on 16-year-old
Man dies in hospital after one-vehicle crash
Calf fare: Young bull caught on CCTV at station
Nicola Benedetti cancels shows due to tendonitis
Royals feed penguins during Jubilee celebrations
Beacons light up Scotland for Queen's Jubilee
CalMac's main Arran ferry resumes sailings
Breastfeeding at halftime and hand-me-down shirts
Driver killed in crash with parked lorry is named
Body found on beach in search for missing man