Tonight,
Low
Low of 17°
Tuesday 2 August,Tue 2nd
High of 20°
Low of 16°
Wednesday 3 August,Wed 3rd
High of 21°
Low of 12°
Thursday 4 August,Thu 4th
Low of 10°
Friday 5 August,Fri 5th
Plea to avoid travel as strikes halt trains again
Figuring out the stats on coronavirus in Wales
Avoid travel plea as strikes halt trains in Wales
Travel disruption warning as rail strikes loom
Wales rugby captain cleared of assault
Teen killed when car she was passenger in crashes
Hottest day as Welsh temperature hits record 37.1C
Poorer pupils in Wales two years behind classmates
Notts hold out for draw against Glamorgan
'Exceptionally' hot weather warning as heat builds
Food bank capacity increases as mosque expands
Street begging clampdown across south Wales
Stammering TikTok star on mission of kindness. Video, 00:01:56Stammering TikTok star on mission of kindness
Transgender children GP suspended for misconduct
Queen's baton arrives for relay around Wales
Nurse to carry baton for dad who died with Covid
Transgender care GP's fitness to practice impaired
Leach career-best puts Worcs on top against Glam
Barnard & Leach put Worcs on top against Glamorgan
Five Welsh train lines run on third day of strike
Thunderstorm and flood warning for much of Wales
Woman charged with murder after man stabbed
Take all steps to avoid rail strike, minister says
Rock star shop meeting leads to choir stadium gig