Tonight,
Low
Low of 17°
Tuesday 2 August,Tue 2nd
High of 20°
Low of 15°
Wednesday 3 August,Wed 3rd
Low of 12°
Thursday 4 August,Thu 4th
High of 17°
Low of 9°
Friday 5 August,Fri 5th
High of 18°
Farmer's pain at loss of herd of 500 cattle to TB
How hot is it where you are?
Phone mast can now run off wind and solar energy. Video, 00:00:52Phone mast can now run off wind and solar energy
Half-century old male voice choir to disband. Video, 00:02:07Half-century old male voice choir to disband
Swansong for male voice choir after 50 years
'Inedible' food shuts school canteen