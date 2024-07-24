Today,
High of 21°
Low of 16°
Tuesday 2 August,Tue 2nd
High of 19°
Low of 15°
Wednesday 3 August,Wed 3rd
Low of 11°
Thursday 4 August,Thu 4th
High of 18°
Low of 8°
Friday 5 August,Fri 5th
Low of 7°
Daughter illegally buried father in woods - court
Free weekend bus services come to a stop
Attempted murder charge over Nisa hammer attack
Why are more men passing driving tests than women?
Attempted murder arrest after woman attacked
Hottest day as Welsh temperature hits record 37.1C
Green Man couldn't afford farm site - government
Rural towns to welcome Pride events for first time
Slurry pond described as open sewer is approved
Motorcyclist dies after hitting road barrier
‘I commute to work by kayaking down a Welsh river’
How hot is it where you are?
Century-old portraits of rural life go on display
Drink-driving charge after car demolishes wall
Car share group given free parking space