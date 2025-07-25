Tonight,
Low
Low of 18°
Tuesday 2 August,Tue 2nd
High of 24°
Wednesday 3 August,Wed 3rd
Low of 13°
Thursday 4 August,Thu 4th
High of 20°
Low of 11°
Friday 5 August,Fri 5th
Low of 10°
One-Day Cup - the alternative to The Hundred
Pride returns as full-scale event following Covid
Salford City 2-0 Mansfield Town
Chemical thrown at man in targeted attack
'My first Pride is in memory of my brother' Video, 00:01:59'My first Pride is in memory of my brother'
Division Two leaders Notts thump Sussex
Notts in control over Sussex despite Robinson haul
Horrible play-off feeling spurs Stags on - Clough
Fire service inspection reveals improvements
Nottinghamshire bowlers put Sussex in trouble
Chief constable confirmed at West Midlands Police
Three charged after man seriously injured in attack
England paceman Stone to leave Bears for Notts
How are police commissioners held to account?
Blidworth wildfire crews leave after three days
Derbyshire bat through to draw with Notts
Man killed 75-year-old amid 'catalogue of carnage'
Dog show tribute for handler lost in line of duty
McLaughlin signs new two-year Mansfield deal
Council leader 'sorry' for £500k U-turn
Guest century aids Derbyshire against Notts
'Terrifying' moment couple told to flee wildfire
Madsen leads Derbyshire response to Notts run pile
'Callous' man who set fire in family home jailed