Today,
High of 22°
Low of 16°
Wednesday 3 August,Wed 3rd
High of 20°
Low of 12°
Thursday 4 August,Thu 4th
High of 18°
Low of 9°
Friday 5 August,Fri 5th
Low of 10°
Saturday 6 August,Sat 6th
One-Day Cup - the alternative to The Hundred
Paralympic gold medallist returns to rugby roots
Murdered policeman remembered with plaque
Durham hold on for draw against Derbyshire
Guest & Du Plooy tons give Derbys victory chance
The nature reserve manager hoping to inspire women. Video, 00:02:02The nature reserve manager hoping to inspire women
Late runs and wickets boost Durham against Derbys
Rushworth & Du Plooy star at Chester-le-Street
Thousands celebrate return of miners' gala
Solar farm plan rejected by council
Hospitals make masks mandatory amid Covid rises
Boy, 12, arrested over abandoned care home blaze
Somerset and Lancashire earn home quarter-finals
Bears win as six teams reach T20 quarter-finals
Bears crush neighbours Worcestershire in T20 Blast
Surrey suffer first defeat - T20 Blast round-up
Soldier killed in training exercise named
Durham sign Australia batter Maddinson
Rail station reopening plan moves forward
Bears hit record Blast total in win over Notts
How hot is it where you are?
Durham draw high-scoring game with Worcestershire
Car park fines for drivers not logged as leaving
Barnard & D'Oliveira hit tons for Worcs at Durham