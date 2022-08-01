Today,
High of 24°
Low of 18°
Wednesday 3 August,Wed 3rd
High of 25°
Low of 13°
Thursday 4 August,Thu 4th
High of 20°
Low of 10°
Friday 5 August,Fri 5th
Low of 9°
Saturday 6 August,Sat 6th
High of 21°
Low of 11°
West Midlands mayor backs Liz Truss for PM
Girl writes 'joyful, cheesy' song for Lionesses. Video, 00:01:22Girl writes 'joyful, cheesy' song for Lionesses
Commonwealth Games celebrations at water's edge
Flynn lauds new-look Walsall's 'mentality shift'
The Gambia athletes risk missing Games over visas
Hospice patients 'lost in the moment' with VR
Shropshire to Birmingham fast train plan submitted
Summer of sport to increase air ambulance demand
Union rejects unofficial strike action claims
Brummies' guide to Birmingham and beyond
Lionesses' 'massive' impact on grassroots football
Walsall 4-0 Hartlepool United
City considers keeping Commonwealth Games bull
Boy's prosthetic legs stolen in car theft
Man charged after multiple shootings
Tributes to ice cream seller who treated children
Businesses 'delighted' over Games in area. Video, 00:01:08Businesses 'delighted' over Games in area
Denise Lewis walked into stadium 'in awe' Video, 00:01:03Denise Lewis walked into stadium 'in awe'
Commonwealth Games bull 'is a masterpiece' Video, 00:00:39Commonwealth Games bull 'is a masterpiece'
New van to detect drivers on mobile phones
Games bull still centre stage but future uncertain
Second person charged with teenager's murder
Sentence increase for Arthur Labinjo-Hughes' father
Games kit made last-minute after Nigeria let down