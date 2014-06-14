Today,
High of 18°
Low of 16°
Tuesday 2 August,Tue 2nd
High of 22°
Low of 14°
Wednesday 3 August,Wed 3rd
High of 17°
Low of 9°
Thursday 4 August,Thu 4th
High of 16°
Friday 5 August,Fri 5th
Low of 10°
Tributes paid to six-year-old boy after crash
Camera captures curlew chicks on Antrim hills. Video, 00:01:54Camera captures curlew chicks on Antrim hills
BBC will not resume live Twelfth coverage
Fireworks and sass vow from Irish Eurovision hope
PSNI apologises to family of murdered GAA official
Woman in 40s killed in Toome Bypass crash