Today,
High of 21°
Low of 16°
Tuesday 2 August,Tue 2nd
High of 22°
Low of 15°
Wednesday 3 August,Wed 3rd
High of 19°
Low of 11°
Thursday 4 August,Thu 4th
High of 18°
Low of 9°
Friday 5 August,Fri 5th
Low of 10°
Sand art highlights seabirds' vulnerabilities. Video, 00:02:07Sand art highlights seabirds' vulnerabilities
Hadrian's Wall gatehouse art installation opens
Council boss to leave role with £200k pay-out
Villagers oppose crushed rock quarry plan
Children delighted by trip minke whale sighting. Video, 00:00:41Children delighted by trip minke whale sighting
Family devastated by 13-year-old boy's river death
Attempted murder charge over street stabbing
Bird flu ravages tern populations at breeding spot
Queen's Baton Relay sees early start from lighthouse
Warning as storm-hit forests at risk of wildfires
Ambulances under extreme pressure from heatwave
Storm Arwen review calls for closer working
NHS England trials drones to deliver chemo drugs
Bird flu outbreak at UK's only roseate tern colony
Bird flu fears see closure of Farne Islands
Lack of GPs leads to surgery closure
New rail line on track as order approval granted
Motorcyclist killed in crash with car
'Miracle' calf reaches should-have-been birthday. Video, 00:02:04'Miracle' calf reaches should-have-been birthday
Taxi fare 5% rise 'disrespectful' to drivers
Summer solstice sunrise welcomed in North East
Uncle's charity walk smashes £100,000 target
Fungal infection believed to behind salmon deaths
How hot is it where you are?