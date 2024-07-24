Barkisland

Today,
High of 21°
Low of 17°
Tuesday 2 August,Tue 2nd
Low of 16°
Wednesday 3 August,Wed 3rd
High of 20°
Low of 11°
Thursday 4 August,Thu 4th
High of 17°
Low of 9°
Friday 5 August,Fri 5th
Tattersall to take over as Yorkshire captain
Taxi drivers unhappy with revised licence rules
Yorkshire sign Kent seamer Milnes
Fan gets footballer's tattoo days before transfer
Government to get £2 from each pollution fine
Sole puppy survives after litter dumped in bin bag
Yorkshire captain Patterson to leave club
Husband found guilty of murdering wife
Harry Gration's widow 'awe-struck' over tributes
Hants beat Yorkshire by seven wickets at Scarborough
Driver charged over death of seven-year-old boy
Man convicted of school and library arson attacks
Hampshire face challenging chase at Scarborough
Man charged with murder of Bradford woman
Teen with autism failed over specialist schooling
Thompson takes five but Hampshire edge the lead
Wife killer was 'uncontrollable', court hears
Bus strike ends after pay offer doubled
Working class café culture to inspire play
Husband killed wife after wedding, court hears
Bess & Fraine rescue Tykes after Hants early burst
Woman dies after moorland crash
Business offered up to £12k to improve shop fronts
Chicken carcasses cleaned from road after spillage