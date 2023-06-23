Derrymacash

Today,
High of 18°
Low of 17°
Tuesday 2 August,Tue 2nd
High of 22°
Low of 15°
Wednesday 3 August,Wed 3rd
Low of 10°
Thursday 4 August,Thu 4th
High of 17°
Low of 9°
Friday 5 August,Fri 5th
Third arrest after man murdered in Ballymena
Two men charged after drugs seizure of £275,000
Shotgun used in attack on house in Craigavon
Four arrested as drugs seized in Belfast and Lurgan
Pay increase puts workers 'at ease' Video, 00:00:50Pay increase puts workers 'at ease'
Workers at flooring firm begin strike action
Man charged over assault on three police officers
Police officers assaulted during Portadown arrest
Lorry driver jailed over fatal A75 head-on crash
'Childhood ended' on day our fathers were murdered
Camera captures curlew chicks on Antrim hills. Video, 00:01:54Camera captures curlew chicks on Antrim hills
BBC will not resume live Twelfth coverage
Loss of Debenhams and Topshop hit Rushmere centre
Street parties continue jubilee celebrations
HGV driver caused man's death after falling asleep
Dance school evacuated in carbon monoxide alert
Man in his 40s dies after Craigavon collision
Rushmere Shopping Centre goes into administration
Heat pump deal to create 100 jobs
Two men taken to hospital after Lurgan stabbings
Parties criticise poster of UUP leader Beattie
Four advice centres to open for Ukrainian refugees
Doug Beattie office attack 'inevitable consequence'
'Special day' as US WWII veteran returns to Lurgan