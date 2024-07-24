Carmunnock

Today,
High of 18°
Low of 15°
Tuesday 2 August,Tue 2nd
High of 20°
Low of 13°
Wednesday 3 August,Wed 3rd
High of 17°
Low of 10°
Thursday 4 August,Thu 4th
High of 16°
Low of 8°
Friday 5 August,Fri 5th
Low of 9°
Police probe into unexplained death at sports club
The life and work of artist Steven Campbell. Video, 00:04:11The life and work of artist Steven Campbell
I never enjoyed taking drugs - it was self harm
NHS Lanarkshire returns to 'highest risk level'
Trucker who rammed into house jailed for 10 years
MP faces further Covid rule breach accusation
Rapist attacked woman hours before her death
Police allegedly attacked by fans in mass brawl
Rocker's widow hopes to find cure for brain cancer
Scotland's Brazilian football pioneer honoured
Man who claimed victim fell convicted of killing
Park Inn stabbing victim loses inquiry legal bid
Hundreds gather to pay tribute to goalkeeper Goram
Hundreds gather to pay tribute to goalkeeper Goram. Video, 00:00:58Hundreds gather to pay tribute to goalkeeper Goram
Clyde rescue: 'Without my lifejacket, I'd be dead'
Man charged with murder bid over Tesco stabbing
Tesco superstore evacuated after woman stabbed
Three to stand trial after Kenmure Street protest
Salvador Dali masterpiece loaned to North East
Glasgow Airport evacuated over unattended bag
'Lorry rage' trucker admits ramming HGV into house
Angry boyfriend crashes lorry into house. Video, 00:00:53Angry boyfriend crashes lorry into house
Fan travelled 4,800 miles for cancelled gig
We cleaned up derelict park for school walk. Video, 00:02:24We cleaned up derelict park for school walk