Today,
High of 21°
Low of 17°
Tuesday 2 August,Tue 2nd
High of 22°
Low of 16°
Wednesday 3 August,Wed 3rd
High of 20°
Low of 12°
Thursday 4 August,Thu 4th
High of 19°
Low of 8°
Friday 5 August,Fri 5th
Low of 9°
South Africa in England & Ireland 2022
Paralympic gold medallist returns to rugby roots
Stolen dog that was set on fire dies 'peacefully'
Killer driver's phone use must be a warning - police
Murdered policeman remembered with plaque
The horror crash caused by a driver on his phone
The aftermath of a horror crash one year on. Video, 00:03:23The aftermath of a horror crash one year on
Plans for two new leisure centres revealed
Delight as four rare ducklings hatch. Video, 00:00:40Delight as four rare ducklings hatch
Durham hold on for draw against Derbyshire
Guest & Du Plooy tons give Derbys victory chance
Takeaway fined after curry left boy in hospital
Late runs and wickets boost Durham against Derbys
Rushworth & Du Plooy star at Chester-le-Street
Thousands celebrate return of miners' gala
Boy, 12, arrested over abandoned care home blaze
Somerset and Lancashire earn home quarter-finals
Bears win as six teams reach T20 quarter-finals
Biker in fatal crash was big character, family say
Bears crush neighbours Worcestershire in T20 Blast
Surrey suffer first defeat - T20 Blast round-up
Soldier killed in training exercise named
Durham sign Australia batter Maddinson
Rail station reopening plan moves forward