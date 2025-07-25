St Budeaux

Today,
High of 22°
Low of 17°
Wednesday 3 August,Wed 3rd
Low of 13°
Thursday 4 August,Thu 4th
Low of 11°
Friday 5 August,Fri 5th
Low of 12°
Saturday 6 August,Sat 6th
'Human Swan' in first expedition since air crash
Duchess of Cambridge in high-speed sailing race
Plymouth Argyle 1-0 Barnsley
GPs in west Devon facing 'relentless' demand
Sail GP returns to Plymouth this weekend
Plymouth sign Wolves defender Lonwijk
Police to modify sports car to teach young drivers
Plymouth sex assault claim withdrawn
Unconscious free-diver rescued and taken to hospital
Accommodation pods installed for rough sleepers
'Real possibility' of drought being declared
Groups receive £3m to make streets safer
Rail strike disruption in Devon and Cornwall
Schumacher urges Plymouth to 'punch above weight'
Police officer in court on attempted rape charge
Police investigate alleged coast path assault
Three men face murder trial over man's death
Rugby stadium bars renamed in cultural rebrand
Grants aim to celebrate working class histories
'Physical and verbal abuse' at dementia care home
Triathlete with Down's is world record holder
Two released on bail after stabbing in Plymouth
City night bus trial among new safety measures
Farewell service held for the Bishop of Plymouth