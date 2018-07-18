Peterstone Wentlooge

Tonight,
Low
Low of 18°
Tuesday 2 August,Tue 2nd
High of 23°
Wednesday 3 August,Wed 3rd
Low of 13°
Thursday 4 August,Thu 4th
High of 22°
Low of 11°
Friday 5 August,Fri 5th
Man detained indefinitely for killing his dad
Investigation as fire tears through block of flats
Three bailed after imitation firearm incident
Three men arrested for possession of a firearm
First Welsh satellite almost ready for lift-off
Teenagers' life-threatening injuries after crash
Man's death in city park treated as unexplained
Police warning over fuel protest blocking motorway
Touring rugby team left training in socks
Earliest evidence of wildfire found in Wales
Tent murderer bought book to prepare for jail
Inflation pressures squeezing food producers
How hot is it where you are?
Phone mast can now run off wind and solar energy. Video, 00:00:52Phone mast can now run off wind and solar energy
Man pleads guilty to city stab murder
Welsh plant critical to microchip shortage - boss
Man in hospital as police launch robbery probe
New railway station for Cardiff gets the go-ahead