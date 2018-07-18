Abersychan

Today,
High of 23°
Low of 17°
Tuesday 2 August,Tue 2nd
High of 21°
Wednesday 3 August,Wed 3rd
High of 22°
Low of 11°
Thursday 4 August,Thu 4th
High of 20°
Low of 9°
Friday 5 August,Fri 5th
Grandmother and granddaughter killed in crash
Inquest opens into teenage boy's quarry fall death
Family desperate to know how boy died in quarry
Teenage boy who died in quarry fall named
Quarry fall leaves boy, 15, dead and girl critical
Police warning over fuel protest blocking motorway
Touring rugby team left training in socks
'Racism and constant abuse' of boy who lost finger
How hot is it where you are?
Phone mast can now run off wind and solar energy. Video, 00:00:52Phone mast can now run off wind and solar energy
Illustrator aims to bring town centre back to life
One rescued as 100 firefighters tackle large blaze
Caravans and vehicles destroyed in large blaze. Video, 00:00:31Caravans and vehicles destroyed in large blaze
Two men arrested after yacht assault reports
Woman, 64, dies after being hit by a car
Schools told to tackle racism and bullying
Raheem 'was so tired of being picked on', says mum. Video, 00:02:01Raheem 'was so tired of being picked on', says mum
Outrage after boy loses finger amid bullying claim
Boy, 11, loses finger allegedly fleeing bullies
Are pupils ready to take exams once more?
Police probe injuries suffered by schoolboy, 11
Don't judge me, says girl, 12, with Tourette's
Should the school day be longer?
Cooking and pottery part of longer school day trial. Video, 00:02:34Cooking and pottery part of longer school day trial