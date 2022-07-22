Tonight,
Low
Low of 18°
Tuesday 2 August,Tue 2nd
High of 29°
Low of 17°
Wednesday 3 August,Wed 3rd
High of 27°
Low of 14°
Thursday 4 August,Thu 4th
High of 26°
Low of 13°
Friday 5 August,Fri 5th
High of 24°
Low of 11°
Murder charge over death of man on train platform
How the mystery of the long lost Abbot was solved
Debt-ridden council 'very close' to selling assets
Bankrupt council may need to raise tax by 20%
Pinewood plans £800m expansion to approved scheme
Water company rules out hosepipe ban in the East
Next phase of Horlicks factory plan approved
Fifteenth Century abbot due to be reburied
Family heartbreak over parrot noise complaint
Council secures £750k for safer streets project
Crews tackle fire close to London Luton Airport
'As a family we don't live any more, we just exist'
Next phase of Horlicks factory plan to be decided
Body found in reservoir after missing man search
Charles Bronson requests public parole hearing
Trains delayed as blaze hits signalling equipment
Fire service stands down major incident
Plans for £700m film and TV studios approved
Aerial footage shows buildings destroyed by fire. Video, 00:01:10Aerial footage shows buildings destroyed by fire
Murder arrest over man missing for seven months
Council refiles 'inadequate' accounts
Giving birth, working in a sewer - how we coped in the heat
Home sought for Milton Keynes concrete sculpture
Luton Airport resumes flights after runway repairs