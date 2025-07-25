Lower Edmonton

Tonight,
Low
Low of 18°
Tuesday 2 August,Tue 2nd
High of 29°
Low of 17°
Wednesday 3 August,Wed 3rd
High of 27°
Low of 15°
Thursday 4 August,Thu 4th
High of 25°
Low of 12°
Friday 5 August,Fri 5th
High of 24°
Low of 11°
Eight arrested over Wood Green street shooting
'Mum was embarrassed about her WW2 bravery medal'
Man killed in Wood Green shooting named
Tears in the studio as Feltz announces radio departure. Video, 00:01:11Tears in the studio as Feltz announces radio departure
'The Olympics re-energised my basketball career' Video, 00:02:15'The Olympics re-energised my basketball career'
Transport chiefs want time to consider bailout offer
Transgender man who tricked women into sex jailed
How did London 2012 change sport in the capital?
Toure set to take coaching role at Spurs academy
London narrowly avoided post-heatwave blackout
Mother guilty of infanticide of baby girl
Two killed in separate shootings in London
Firefighters tackle grassland blazes across London
Apology after tenant lay dead in flat for years
Stalker ordered to stay away from Claire Foy
Olympic Park legacy: Does the future look golden?
Dead woman lay undiscovered in flat for two years
Plans for £700m film and TV studios approved
Major incident declared over London fires
ULEZ expanded zone has had limited impact - report
Tottenham sign Middlesbrough defender Spence
Met officers deny beating man after police stop
Londoners warned of record-breaking temperatures. Video, 00:01:23Londoners warned of record-breaking temperatures
Met Police officers charged with common assault