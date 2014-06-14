Today,
High of 17°
Low of 17°
Tuesday 2 August,Tue 2nd
High of 23°
Low of 15°
Wednesday 3 August,Wed 3rd
High of 19°
Low of 11°
Thursday 4 August,Thu 4th
High of 18°
Low of 9°
Friday 5 August,Fri 5th
Camera captures curlew chicks on Antrim hills. Video, 00:01:54Camera captures curlew chicks on Antrim hills
BBC will not resume live Twelfth coverage
Woman dies after County Down crash
'You wonder will he survive, will he improve?'
Kidnappers 'threaten to set victim on fire'
Penguin power and the 'dream job' in Antarctica
Child seen alone in Castlewellan located