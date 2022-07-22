Today,
High of 23°
Low of 18°
Tuesday 2 August,Tue 2nd
Wednesday 3 August,Wed 3rd
High of 21°
Low of 13°
Thursday 4 August,Thu 4th
Low of 11°
Friday 5 August,Fri 5th
High of 22°
Low of 10°
Photos reveal bygone way of life on peninsula
Bogle scores on Newport debut to secure point
Figuring out the stats on coronavirus in Wales
Rowberry relishing first full campaign at helm
Three on trial accused of enslaving vulnerable man
Rowberry raises hopes - Newport season preview
Wales women's rugby captain denies punching friend
Newport Marathon and 10K cancelled for 2022
Travel delay warning as record numbers get away
Train firm ordered to improve 'declining' services
Hottest day as Welsh temperature hits record 37.1C
Disabled rail passenger told to sit by train doors
Ex-Newport defender O'Brien reveals PTSD struggle
'I couldn't remember names or what I did yesterday'
Dad designs interactive prayer mat to help son pray
Extreme heat warning for eastern Wales. Video, 00:01:09Extreme heat warning for eastern Wales
Legend Inzamam leads UK talent hunt
Is this the end for goldfish prizes at funfairs?
Body found in search for missing hiker
Search for missing Lake District hiker
Swift probe of Chinese buyout of chip plant urged
Underage teens allowed to use tanning salons. Video, 00:01:21Underage teens allowed to use tanning salons
Tanning salons let in girls with no ID checks
Man dies in M4 crash as closures cause hold-ups